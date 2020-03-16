A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Hubert Dale Graham III

Hubert "Dale" Graham III, age 73, of Trufant, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 13,...

Hubert Dale Graham III

1946 - 2020

Published on March 16, 2020
Betty J. Bennett Betty J. Bennett

Betty J. (Pastrick) Bennett, passed away Saturday afternoon at Providence Retirement Home in New Albany. She was born...

Betty Bennett

1927 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 16, 2020
Karen A. Klueh Karen A. Klueh

Karen A. Klueh, 54, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. She was born in New...

Karen Klueh

1965 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 16, 2020
Jane Jane Canter Jane Jane Canter

Martha "Jane" Canter, 94 of Jeffersonville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m to 1...

Jane Canter

1925 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 16, 2020

Harold M. "Sonny" Clary, 84 years of age passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1935 in...

Sonny Clary

1935 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 16, 2020
Pamela A. (Beswick) Morris Pamela A. (Beswick) Morris

Pamela A. (Beswick) Morris, 69 of Georgetown, Indiana passed away Saturday afternoon at her residence. She was born...

Pamela (Beswick) Morris

1951 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 15, 2020
Garnett Mason (Reynolds) Applegate Garnett Mason (Reynolds) Applegate

Garnett Mason (Reynolds) Applegate, 94, of New Albany passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Autumn Woods. She was...

Garnett (Reynolds) Applegate

1925 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 15, 2020
James McCullen Sullivan (Sinkhorn) James McCullen Sullivan (Sinkhorn)

James M. Sullivan, 85, formally of New Albany passed away March 2, 2020 in Stockton, California. He is preceded in...

James Sullivan (Sinkhorn)

1934 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 13, 2020
Janis Yenawine Janis Yenawine

Janis Yenawine, 83, of Clarksville, IN, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Autumn Woods Healthcare.
Funeral services...

Janis Yenawine

1937 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 13, 2020
Jimmy Robert Boone Jimmy Robert Boone

A funeral Mass for James "Jimmy" Robert Boone, 66, of Jeffersonville, Indiana will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday,...

Jimmy Boone

1953 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 12, 2020

Thelma L. Guernsey, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 12, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital...

Thelma Guernsey

1928 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 12, 2020
Thomas B Foreman, Jr. Thomas B Foreman, Jr.

Thomas B. Foreman Jr., 85, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Autumn Wood Health Campus in New Albany. He was born in...

Thomas Foreman, Jr.

1934 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 12, 2020
Martha (Marti) Sidebottom

Loved you since High School. RIP, Marti. Terry.

Martha Canter

So sorry to hear of Jane's passing, but so thankful for her life and service to the Lord. I have not seen her in several years, but remember her...

Betty Bennett

I love and miss you more than ever. I am so blessed that you are my Mom. Love you forever Mom.

Stephanie Anderson-Hensley

Our hearts break for all of you. We didn't know until today and someone told Tim. I can't imagine how terrible this must be, Our Prayer are with...

Garnett (Reynolds) Applegate

We have such wonderful memories of Aunt Toots. We always took Michael to her house trick-or-treating, and she was always so involved in our lives....

Pamela (Beswick) Morris

To the girls and Todd- I am so sorry for your loss. There is nothing anyone can say to make this time any easier.. Losing your mother is one of the...

